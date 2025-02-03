Edit ImageCroppaeng11SaveSaveEdit Imagelucas cranachknightcupidrenaissanceparisrenaissance artknight illustrationposterLucas Cranach art print, vintage Judgment of Paris, Renaissance paintingMoreFree for Personal and Business useOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7200 x 9000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7200 x 9000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar