Edit TemplatemookSaveSaveEdit Templateretro instagram templateretro graphicretro valentine elementscutecelebrationdesignillustrationssocial mediaValentine’s celebration Instagram post template, cute doodle illustrations and quote psd collectionMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontLinden Hill by Barry SchwartzDownload Linden Hill fontRosario by Omnibus-TypeDownload Rosario fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet