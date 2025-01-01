Edit ImageCropWan8SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas backgroundsdusty pink backgroundchristmaspink christmasbackground christmas vintagebeigedusty backgroundvintage christmas treePink aesthetic background, festive winter holiday designMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet