Edit Templatemook12SaveSaveEdit Templatevalentine's daytemplatecoupleretrocouple illustrationlove illustrationiphone wallpaper couplewallpaper mobile phoneValentine’s celebration Instagram story template, cute doodle illustrations and quote psd setMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontLinden Hill by Barry SchwartzDownload Linden Hill fontRosario by Omnibus-TypeDownload Rosario fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet