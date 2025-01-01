Edit ImageCropHein2SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundframe dark flower backgroundbackground vintagelacedark blue floral backgroundsgold texturelace floral frameflower frameElegant lace frame background, navy blue floral crochet vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3334 x 5001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet