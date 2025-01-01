Edit Template3SaveSaveEdit Templatelogo fashionperfume logoshop logo templatejewelry logologo perfume templateperfumering logoshoes logoFashion logo template set, business branding sticker in black and white psd graphicsMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontSarina by James GrieshaberDownload Sarina fontPoiret One by Denis MasharovDownload Poiret One fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet