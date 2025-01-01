Edit ImageCropNunny3SaveSaveEdit Imageyogayoga line artyoga drawinghealthy balanceline art peopleharmonyline drawing yogapeople exerciseYoga pose illustration, black and white simple line art style, collage graphic element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet