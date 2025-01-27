Edit ImageCropChanikarn Thongsupa20SaveSaveEdit Imageaesthetic flowerbeige plant driedframe natural wood frameswooden framedry flower vaseminimal beigewhite hydrangeaabsenceBlank picture frame, clean beige home interior decorMorePremium imageInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1043 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 4345 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 4345 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet