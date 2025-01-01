Edit TemplateBusbus5SaveSaveEdit Templatechristmaschristmas dayx-maschristmas treeholidaywinterxmascelebration psdChristmas greetings Instagram post template, cute festive pastel doodle psd collectionMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontLove Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontOleo Script by soytutype fontsDownload Oleo Script fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet