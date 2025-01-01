Edit ImageCropBoom5SaveSaveEdit Imageseamless patternchristmascute christmaschristmas background patternpattern backgroundchristmas tree wallpaperchristmas figureschristmas patternCute Christmas desktop wallpaper, pine tree pattern background, winter holidays illustration vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet