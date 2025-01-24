Edit ImageCropNing13SaveSaveEdit Imagegold foilgold foil texturefoiltext effectlogo effect templateglitterlogo effectgold text effectGold logo effect, foil stamping, luxury business template design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar