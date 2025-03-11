Edit MockupRoungroat20SaveSaveEdit Mockupdropper bottle mockupcosmetic mockupskincare product mockupdropper bottlecosmetic bottle mockupcosmeticmockupdropper mockupDropper bottle mockup, beauty product packaging, isolated psd designMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2608 x 3911 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2608 x 3911 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet