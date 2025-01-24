Edit ImageCrop43SaveSaveEdit Imagearthur doveposter artworkwall art posterabstract landscapemodernism artworkabstract decorative paintingvintage blueabstractArthur Dove poster art print, houses and Lloyd's harbor, vintage modernism paintingMoreFree for Personal and Business useOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3600 x 4500 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3600 x 4500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar