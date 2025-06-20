Edit ImageCropAom W.25SaveSaveEdit Imageaugust mackemackefamous paintingoil paintingexpressionismwall art paintingposter vintageaugust mackExpressionism art print by August Macke, People by a Blue Lake, vintage illustrationMoreFree for Personal and Business useOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5400 x 6750 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5400 x 6750 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar