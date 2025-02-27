Edit Mockupae525SaveSaveEdit Mockuppicture frame mockupframe mockupcanvas mockuppainting mockupwooden frame mockuppicture framemockupphoto frameFrame mockup, Japanese art psd canvas, home interior decorMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 4345 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1043 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 4345 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet