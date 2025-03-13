Edit ImageCropNing19SaveSaveEdit Imagelogo mockupmockup psdmockuptext effecttextile mockupdoglogobadge mockupDebossed textile effect, logo template for boutique business psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar