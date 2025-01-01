Edit TemplateNunnySaveSaveEdit Templatea notework from homejob lovepaper noteworkingman line artfeed templatepeople working illustrationMan working Instagram post template, choose a job you love, typography graphic design, line art illustration vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4501 x 4500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet