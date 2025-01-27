Edit ImageCropChanikarn Thongsupa21SaveSaveEdit Imagekitchen frame mockupspices kitchenkitchen framekitchen mockuppicture frame mockup kitchenpsd frame mockup kitchenmockups kitchen editabledining roomFrame mockup, lifestyle illustration in the dining room, psd designMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3616 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3616 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar