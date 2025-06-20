Edit ImageCrop64SaveSaveEdit Imageanimal paintingspublic domain birdgeorge edwardsvintage birdspainting birds public domainbird illustration public domainvintageanimal illustrationsParrot (Le Perroquet Indien. Psittacus Minimus) (1743-51) print in high resolution by George Edwards. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3360 x 4200 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3360 x 4200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar