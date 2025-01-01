Edit ImageCropRoungroat9SaveSaveEdit Imagecandle mockupjar mockupcandle labelbrown glass candle mockuplavender bottle mockupcandle jar mockupscented candlescented candle jar mockupCandle mockup on shelf, aromatic product packaging with psd labelMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3741 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3741 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar