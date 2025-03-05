Edit ImageCrop72SaveSaveEdit Imageparischurchchurch paintingsaintchapelprosper lafayeartpaintingProsper Lafaye's The Chapel of the Virgin at the Eglise Saint Gervais Paris (1860) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4120 x 5166 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4120 x 5166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar