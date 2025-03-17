Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagenaturalistgeorge edwardslithographbird printblue and whitevintageedwards's botanicalbird paintingBlack and White Water-Fowl with Blue Throat (1743-51) print in high resolution by George Edwards. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3544 x 4430 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3544 x 4430 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar