Edit ImageCrop40SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage frameframeart decoframe art decopublic domain art decoadolphe willetteframe gold vintagevintage gold photo frame designMagnitta (1895) print in high resolution by Adolphe Willette. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5205 x 7041 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5205 x 7041 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar