george edwards
butterfly
bird
butterflies public domain
bird illustration public domain
illustration
vintage butterflies
botanicals with butterfly
Brown Bird with a Butterfly (1743-51) print in high resolution by George Edwards. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
View CC0 license