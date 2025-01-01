Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageprosper lafayeman kneelingchristianillustrationsaintold mankneelingreligionProsper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint agenouillé devant un autel (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 761 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2106 x 3319 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2106 x 3319 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar