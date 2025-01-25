Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagesaintjesussaint josephprosper lafayejesus public domainjesus christ artchristiansaint joseph public domainProsper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint Joseph tenant un lys et portant l'enfant Jésus (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 3600 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 3600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar