Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagechristjesuspre-raphaelitealbert joseph moorewatercolor19th centuryjesus drawingvintage paintingFull Length Figure of Christ (1850) drawing in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar