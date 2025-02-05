Edit ImageCrop74SaveSaveEdit Imagegraphicalbert joseph moorepre raphaelitesillustrationalbert moorewomanmoorepre raphaelite artSapphires, 1877 (1914) painting in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 417 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1371 x 3950 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1371 x 3950 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar