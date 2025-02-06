Edit ImageCropton25SaveSaveEdit Imageseamlessaesthetic backgroundseamless patternseamless pattern floralfloral patternsbeige cream background aestheticpatternslavender backgroundAesthetic flower pattern background, vintage botanical illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet