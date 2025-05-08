Edit ImageCropton14SaveSaveEdit Imagefloral line artwhite rosevintagevintage floralline flower patternline artwhite rose drawingFlower pattern background, vintage botanical in black and white psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet