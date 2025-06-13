Edit TemplateWan13SaveSaveEdit Templatechristmasmerry christmaschristmas cardwinterchristmas templateseasons greetingshappy holidayschristmas setHoliday Instagram post template psd, editable festive design setMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet