Edit TemplateNunny2SaveSaveEdit Templatebeige minimalist wallpaperelement graphicminimalist mobile wallpapernote storypaper quotesman jumpingminimalist wallpaper lockscreeniphone wallpaperVacation Instagram story template, line art illustration, simple beige design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiPinterest Pin 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiMobile Wallpaper 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 8001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet