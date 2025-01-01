Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagefood mockuporganic food mockupfood packaging mockupfood to gofood container mockupfood packagingcontainer mockupfood boxTakeout container mockup, waist band, food packaging for small business psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet