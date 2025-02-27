Edit ImageCropChanikarn Thongsupa30SaveSaveEdit Imageframe mockupinteriorpicture frame mockupframed art mockupwall art mockupwood frame mockupsart frame mockupsaesthetic mockupWall art mockup, psd frame in modern beige interior designMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3646 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 875 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3646 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar