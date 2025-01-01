Edit ImageCropRoungroat5SaveSaveEdit Imagebody washnatural cosmetic productsoap bottlesoap showertowelsoap pumpcosmeticcosmetic bottlesPump bottle, body wash product packaging designMorePremium imageInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet