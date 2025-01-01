Edit ImageCropNunny5SaveSaveEdit Imagegardeninggirl line artillustrationgirl plant drawingaesthetic minimalist girl drawingline artmonolineaesthetic girlWatering plant sticker, simple life activity, monoline drawing collage element vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorSVGEPSVectors can scale to any size. SVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet