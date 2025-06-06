Edit ImageCropBaifern21SaveSaveEdit Imagemerry christmasmerry christmas pngchristmasquote pngmerry christmas png sticker typography, festive greetingquotemerry christmas word art pngjournalMinimal Christmas png sticker typography, ink hand drawn greetingMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet