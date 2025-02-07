Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartooncutehandblackcandylollipopdesignillustrationLollipop border background, pink and black border psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHand holding lollipop, sharing editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11094899/hand-holding-lollipop-sharing-editable-designView licenseLollipop border background, pink and black border vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018100/illustration-vector-background-cute-pinkView licenseRetro hand holding lollipop png, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900726/retro-hand-holding-lollipop-png-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseLollipop border background, pink and black border psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018228/illustration-psd-background-cute-pinkView licenseHand & lollipop, sharing illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11094876/hand-lollipop-sharing-illustration-editable-designView licenseLollipop border background, pink and black border psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018204/illustration-psd-background-cute-pinkView licenseCandy day promo Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105879/candy-day-promo-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseLollipop border background, pink and black border vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018078/illustration-vector-background-cute-pinkView licensePink lollipop Instagram post template, editable cute hand doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306816/pink-lollipop-instagram-post-template-editable-cute-hand-doodle-designView licenseLollipop border background, pink and black border vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018089/illustration-vector-background-cute-pinkView licensePink lollipop Instagram story template, editable hand doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306870/pink-lollipop-instagram-story-template-editable-hand-doodle-designView licenseBlack & pink background, colorful design resourcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711953/black-pink-background-colorful-design-resourceView licenseKids candy secrets post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12857810/kids-candy-secrets-post-templateView licenseBlack & pink background, simple design resourcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711951/black-pink-background-simple-design-resourceView licenseHand holding lollipop desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11094849/hand-holding-lollipop-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLollipop border phone wallpaper, pink border with black background psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018290/illustration-psd-background-wallpaper-cuteView licenseModern candy machine post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12857690/modern-candy-machine-post-templateView licensePink lollipop Instagram post template, cute hand doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4016535/illustration-psd-aesthetic-template-pinkView licenseSmiling lollipop cartoon element, editable funky character designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893992/smiling-lollipop-cartoon-element-editable-funky-character-designView licenseThumbs up frame background, cute gesture doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011018/illustration-psd-background-frame-whiteView licenseCandy shop Twitter post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8609937/candy-shop-twitter-post-template-editable-designView licenseHand palm frame background, doodle in black and white psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011023/illustration-psd-background-frame-handView licenseHalloween candy shop Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881516/halloween-candy-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGrid pattern background, orange funky design with hand doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018286/illustration-psd-background-cute-pinkView licenseFunky candy lollipop, cartoon illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976852/funky-candy-lollipop-cartoon-illustration-editable-designView licenseLove sign background, hand doodle frame in black and white psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010984/illustration-psd-background-frame-paper-textureView licenseFunky candy lollipop, cartoon illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976855/funky-candy-lollipop-cartoon-illustration-editable-designView licenseBrown doodle frame background, ok hand gesture psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011217/illustration-psd-background-frame-handView licenseFunky candy lollipop, cartoon illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978073/funky-candy-lollipop-cartoon-illustration-editable-designView licenseHandshake doodle background, yellow doodle frame with diversity theme psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011499/illustration-psd-background-frame-whiteView licenseFunky candy lollipop, cartoon illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978072/funky-candy-lollipop-cartoon-illustration-editable-designView licenseBlue doodle background, ok hand border in cute design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018157/illustration-psd-background-cute-pinkView licenseEditable coquette pink dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298368/editable-coquette-pink-dessert-design-element-setView licenseHeart pattern background, blue border with cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018210/illustration-psd-background-cute-heartView licenseHalloween candy shop blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882026/halloween-candy-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite checkered background, LGBTQ+ rainbow hand doodle border psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018172/illustration-psd-background-cute-handView licenseFunky candy lollipop png, cartoon illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953470/funky-candy-lollipop-png-cartoon-illustration-editable-designView licenseHand doodle pattern background, cute gesture in black and white psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4012118/illustration-psd-background-cute-handView licenseCute lollipop purple background, retro cartoon illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981707/cute-lollipop-purple-background-retro-cartoon-illustration-editable-designView licenseFunky purple background, grid pattern with mini-heart hand doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018302/illustration-psd-background-cute-handView license