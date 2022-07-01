Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4020001Edit ImageAbstract artwork, beige frame, minimal home interior designMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1076 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3140 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4485 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4485 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 128.34 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free