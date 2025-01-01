https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021129Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsDaffodils. Narcissus is a genus of predominantly spring perennial plants of the Amaryllidaceae family. Various common names including daffodil, daffadowndilly, narcissus and jonquil are used to describe all or some members of the genus. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 758 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2210 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5050 x 3188 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now