Hawaiian green sea turtles, or honu, are native to Hawaii. They are the largest hard-shelled sea turtle in the world, reaching lengths of four feet and weights over 300 pounds. Out of the seven types of sea turtle, the Hawaiian green sea turtle is the most common turtle in Hawaii.