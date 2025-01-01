https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021146Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsFavolaschia calocera. The orange pore fungus is an introduced tropical species in the Mycenaceae family found in Madagascar, New Zealand, Italy and Australia. The fungus presents as a bright orange stalked fan, 5mm-30mm diameter, with prominent pores on the underside. It is an invasive species in New Zealand, where it may be displacing native fungi species. It has now spread throughout the North Island and much of the South Island of New Zealand. It is found on any type of forest wood in autumn. It is not edible. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 774 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2258 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4718 x 3044 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now