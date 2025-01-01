https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021159Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsFavolaschia calocera - The orange pore fungus is an introduced tropical species in the Mycenaceae family found in Madagascar, New Zealand, Italy and Australia. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 698 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2924 x 1701 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now