https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021192Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsThe word tulip is derived from a Persian word called delband, which means turban. It is generally believed that it was called this due to the turban-shaped nature of the flower. However, this might have been a translation error as it was fashionable to wear tulips on turbans at the time. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreThe word tulip is derived from a Persian word called delband, which means turban. It is generally believed that it was called this due to the turban-shaped nature of the flower. However, this might have been a translation error as it was fashionable to wear tulips on turbans at the time. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2343 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3872 x 2592 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now