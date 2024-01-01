rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021195
Kingfisher (kōtare)
Our sacred kingfisher or kōtare is a cousin of the kookaburra in Australia. It’s ancestors flew here from Australia around 10,000 years ago. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License