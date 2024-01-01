rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021196
Madagascan Day Gecko. Giant day geckos are widely distributed in northern Madagascar, including some of the offshore islets.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madagascan Day Gecko. Giant day geckos are widely distributed in northern Madagascar, including some of the offshore islets. Because giant day geckos are followers of civilization, they are found in gardens, huts and tree plantations in this area. This is the tropical rain forest region which is characterized by hot and humid weather. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Madagascan Day Gecko. Giant day geckos are widely distributed in northern Madagascar, including some of the offshore islets. Because giant day geckos are followers of civilization, they are found in gardens, huts and tree plantations in this area. This is the tropical rain forest region which is characterized by hot and humid weather. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License