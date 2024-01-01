rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021206
Green sea turtle. It is named not for the color of its shell, which is normally brown or olive depending on its habitat, but…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Green sea turtle. It is named not for the color of its shell, which is normally brown or olive depending on its habitat, but for the greenish color of its skin. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Green sea turtle. It is named not for the color of its shell, which is normally brown or olive depending on its habitat, but for the greenish color of its skin. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License