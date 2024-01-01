rawpixel
Sheep farming has played a huge part in New Zealand&rsquo;s economy. From 1856 to 1987, it was the most important farming…
Sheep farming has played a huge part in New Zealand’s economy. From 1856 to 1987, it was the most important farming industry. But since then, dairy farming has earned more money. Sheep numbers have fallen, from 70 million in 1982 to about 39 million in 2013. Original public domain image from Flickr

