rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021243
Chilean flamingo (Phoenicopterus chilensis). It breeds in South America from Ecuador and Peru to Chile and Argentina and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chilean flamingo (Phoenicopterus chilensis). It breeds in South America from Ecuador and Peru to Chile and Argentina and east to Brazil; it has been introduced into Germany and the Netherlands (colony on the border, Zwillbrocker Venn). There was also a small population in Utah and California. Like all flamingos it lays a single chalky white egg on a mud mound. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Chilean flamingo (Phoenicopterus chilensis). It breeds in South America from Ecuador and Peru to Chile and Argentina and east to Brazil; it has been introduced into Germany and the Netherlands (colony on the border, Zwillbrocker Venn). There was also a small population in Utah and California. Like all flamingos it lays a single chalky white egg on a mud mound. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License