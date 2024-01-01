https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021245Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsGreat Grey Owl (Strix nebulosa). The Great Grey Owl is large grey owl with dense, fluffy plumage, long wings and tail, and a large head with no ear-tufts. The species name nebulosa is derived from the Latin Nebulosus, meaning misty or foggy. This Owl is the provincial bird emblem of Manitoba. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreGreat Grey Owl (Strix nebulosa). The Great Grey Owl is large grey owl with dense, fluffy plumage, long wings and tail, and a large head with no ear-tufts. The species name nebulosa is derived from the Latin Nebulosus, meaning misty or foggy. This Owl is the provincial bird emblem of Manitoba. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now