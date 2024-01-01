rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021245
Great Grey Owl (Strix nebulosa). The Great Grey Owl is large grey owl with dense, fluffy plumage, long wings and tail, and a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Great Grey Owl (Strix nebulosa). The Great Grey Owl is large grey owl with dense, fluffy plumage, long wings and tail, and a large head with no ear-tufts. The species name nebulosa is derived from the Latin Nebulosus, meaning misty or foggy. This Owl is the provincial bird emblem of Manitoba. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Great Grey Owl (Strix nebulosa). The Great Grey Owl is large grey owl with dense, fluffy plumage, long wings and tail, and a large head with no ear-tufts. The species name nebulosa is derived from the Latin Nebulosus, meaning misty or foggy. This Owl is the provincial bird emblem of Manitoba. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License